Smartshare (SSP) Market Capitalization Reaches $88,161.64

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $88,161.64 and $401.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Smartshare alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00051450 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000204 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Smartshare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.