Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sotherly Hotels to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.
Sotherly Hotels Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ SOHO opened at $2.39 on Friday. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The company has a market cap of $44.01 million, a P/E ratio of -34.14 and a beta of 1.68.
About Sotherly Hotels
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.
