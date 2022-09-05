Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sotherly Hotels to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOHO opened at $2.39 on Friday. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The company has a market cap of $44.01 million, a P/E ratio of -34.14 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Trading of Sotherly Hotels

About Sotherly Hotels

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOHO. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 12,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 82,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

