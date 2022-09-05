SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) Stock Position Raised by Archetype Wealth Partners

Archetype Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SJNK. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $320,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $400,000. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

SJNK opened at $24.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.34. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.