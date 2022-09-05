SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Shares Acquired by American Money Management LLC

American Money Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPMD. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 38,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA SPMD opened at $42.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.93. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.44 and a 12 month high of $51.22.

