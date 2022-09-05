SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) is Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Affinity Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 458,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82,619 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF makes up about 6.1% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Affinity Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.89% of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF worth $30,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,048,000. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF during the first quarter worth about $365,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF during the first quarter worth about $670,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF during the first quarter worth about $181,000.

SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XME stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.66. 711,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,081,031. SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF has a one year low of $39.70 and a one year high of $66.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.61.

About SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

