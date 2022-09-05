Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.42–$0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.00 million-$83.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.61 million. Spire Global also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.11–$0.10 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPIR. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.08.

Get Spire Global alerts:

Spire Global Stock Down 1.5 %

OTCMKTS:SPIR opened at $1.31 on Monday. Spire Global has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spire Global Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spire Global by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Spire Global in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spire Global in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Spire Global in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Spire Global in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.