Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.42–$0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.00 million-$83.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.61 million. Spire Global also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.11–$0.10 EPS.
A number of research firms have recently commented on SPIR. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.08.
OTCMKTS:SPIR opened at $1.31 on Monday. Spire Global has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68.
Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.
