Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Receives $133.42 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.11.

SPLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares in the company, valued at $11,477,792.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.7% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,844 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 122,981 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,879,000 after purchasing an additional 69,586 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 41,931 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 13,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,027 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $87.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Splunk has a one year low of $84.63 and a one year high of $176.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $798.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.92 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.63) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Splunk will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

