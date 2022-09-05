Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Robert W. Baird

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Performance

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.74 million, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.88. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $351.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.27 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPWH. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 145.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 535.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

(Get Rating)

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.