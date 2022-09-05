Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $183.65.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Spotify Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $101.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

SPOT stock opened at $104.42 on Monday. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $89.03 and a fifty-two week high of $305.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.17.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 12.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,199,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971,063 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $321,888,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,825,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Spotify Technology by 699.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 669,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,775,000 after acquiring an additional 586,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 775,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,575,000 after acquiring an additional 417,473 shares in the last quarter. 55.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

