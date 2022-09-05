Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Acquires 39,791 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,147,433 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 39,791 shares during the quarter. General Motors comprises 2.5% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of General Motors worth $50,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,507,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,288 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,568,028 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,968,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,694 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 218,225.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $802,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676,219 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,800,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $750,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $711,435,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,615,295. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.79. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet cut General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.94.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

