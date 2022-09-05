Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Boosts Stake in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,123 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned 0.06% of S&T Bancorp worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STBA. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 62.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STBA traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.74. 4,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,128. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.70. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $34.20.

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $87.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

