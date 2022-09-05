Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Buys 1,155 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $207.08. The stock had a trading volume of 47,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,169. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $188.89 and a 12 month high of $261.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.44.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

