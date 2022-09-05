Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Cuts Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 813,723 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 34,404 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 4.2% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned 0.06% of CVS Health worth $82,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $395,000. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,239,169 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $127,810,000 after purchasing an additional 610,570 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,843,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS Health Trading Down 0.5 %

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.24.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.44. The stock had a trading volume of 311,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,691,250. The company has a market capitalization of $130.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.53. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $81.78 and a twelve month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

