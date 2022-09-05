Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Grows Position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,210,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Liquidity Services comprises about 1.9% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Liquidity Services worth $37,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 14.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 12,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Liquidity Services Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:LQDT traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $17.07. 3,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,572. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average of $16.40. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.39 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liquidity Services

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Edward Kolodzieski sold 7,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $177,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Edward Kolodzieski sold 7,915 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $177,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John Daunt sold 26,255 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $472,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 128,349 shares of company stock worth $2,473,366 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LQDT shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Liquidity Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.