Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $23.10 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,477 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 42,305 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.2% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $23,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $1,884,917,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,521,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,959,954 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,787,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $855,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008,579 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,953,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $41.30. 1,196,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,670,855. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average of $49.91. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.68.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

