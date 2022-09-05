Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Takes $3.67 Million Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 139.4% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,030,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,456,000 after buying an additional 1,182,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,352,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 767,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,980,000 after purchasing an additional 38,654 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,931.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 724,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,110,000 after purchasing an additional 688,740 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 578,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,726,000 after purchasing an additional 42,152 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $1.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,268,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,698,862. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.13 and a 200-day moving average of $81.46. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $136.00.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

