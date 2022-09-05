Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Takes Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,339,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,336,337,000 after purchasing an additional 703,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,349,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,502,465,000 after acquiring an additional 616,798 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,502,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,390,565,000 after acquiring an additional 69,139 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,994,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $803,531,000 after purchasing an additional 330,167 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,105,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $750,781,000 after purchasing an additional 450,404 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.37.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of Newmont stock traded up $0.76 on Monday, reaching $41.67. 699,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,094,121. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09 and a beta of 0.29. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $40.27 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.67.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,188.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $2,081,920. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

