Stantec (NYSE:STN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.31-$2.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.36 billion-$3.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.39 billion.

Stantec Stock Performance

Shares of STN stock opened at $46.80 on Monday. Stantec has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $58.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.39.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 41.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stantec

STN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Stantec from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Stantec from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stantec currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STN. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Stantec by 144.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stantec by 189.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Stantec by 9.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 25,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

