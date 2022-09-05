Starname (IOV) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $3.85 Million

Starname (IOV) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 5th. Starname has a market capitalization of $3.85 million and $18,989.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Starname has traded up 131.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Starname coin can now be purchased for about $0.0402 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Starname

Starname (CRYPTO:IOV) is a coin. It launched on April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. Starname’s official website is starname.me. Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Starname

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starname using one of the exchanges listed above.

