STASIS EURO Price Reaches $0.99 on Top Exchanges (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 5th. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00005022 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $122.88 million and approximately $12.03 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,711.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00036632 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00133429 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022323 BTC.

STASIS EURO Coin Profile

EURS is a coin. It launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

