StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of NYSE:IHT opened at $2.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 million, a P/E ratio of 41.17 and a beta of -0.02.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile
