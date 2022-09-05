StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Stock Up 2.2 %

Northern Technologies International stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. Northern Technologies International has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average of $11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.18 million, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Northern Technologies International will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Technologies International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.84%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 234.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 47,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 4th quarter worth about $2,943,000. 34.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

