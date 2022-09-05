StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Potbelly from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Potbelly Stock Performance

PBPB opened at $5.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $161.89 million, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.18. Potbelly has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $7.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average is $5.77.

Insider Activity at Potbelly

Potbelly ( NASDAQ:PBPB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $115.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 938.53% and a negative net margin of 3.05%.

In other Potbelly news, CEO Robert D. Wright acquired 17,985 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $99,996.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,803.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 26,611 shares of company stock valued at $150,538 over the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Potbelly

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 21.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 95,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 54,610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 4.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 197,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares in the last quarter. 54.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

