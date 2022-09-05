StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of SALM opened at $2.29 on Friday. Salem Media Group has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $6.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average is $2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $62.19 million, a P/E ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SALM. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Salem Media Group by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 70,367 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Salem Media Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 49,025 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Salem Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 14.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

