StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of TSBK stock opened at $26.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.21. Timberland Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.84%.

In related news, COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 1,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $32,130.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Timberland Bancorp by 156.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,846 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 58.6% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,930 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 48,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 21.4% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 136,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 24,036 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

