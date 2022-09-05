StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Ultralife Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ULBI opened at $4.96 on Friday. Ultralife has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.02 million, a P/E ratio of -55.10 and a beta of 1.38.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 30,690 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $159,588.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 740,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,849,835.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 40,052 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $189,445.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 840,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,869.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 117,990 shares of company stock worth $566,375. Insiders own 40.20% of the company's stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ultralife Company Profile
Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.
Further Reading
