StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Ultralife Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ULBI opened at $4.96 on Friday. Ultralife has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.02 million, a P/E ratio of -55.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 30,690 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $159,588.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 740,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,849,835.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 40,052 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $189,445.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 840,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,869.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 117,990 shares of company stock worth $566,375. Insiders own 40.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ultralife Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in Ultralife by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 970,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Ultralife by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 481,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,877 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ultralife by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 189,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ultralife by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

