StockNews.com Downgrades United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.
UBSI has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on United Bankshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.
United Bankshares Stock Performance
Shares of UBSI stock opened at $36.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.11. United Bankshares has a 1 year low of $31.74 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.
United Bankshares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.81%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Bankshares
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
United Bankshares Company Profile
United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.
