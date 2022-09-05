StockNews.com Downgrades United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

UBSI has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on United Bankshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $36.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.11. United Bankshares has a 1 year low of $31.74 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 33.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Bankshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

