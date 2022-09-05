StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQUARE Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSQR opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45. BSQUARE has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $2.97. The company has a market cap of $24.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Trading of BSQUARE

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of BSQUARE at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

