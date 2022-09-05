StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Price Performance

Shares of Tantech stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.46. Tantech has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $15.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tantech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tantech during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Tantech by 21.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 40,178 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tantech during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tantech Company Profile

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Consumer Products and Electric Vehicle.

