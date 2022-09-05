StockNews.com Lowers LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Separately, UBS Group started coverage on LSB Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.
LSB Industries Trading Up 7.4 %
LSB Industries stock opened at $16.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.62. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.77. LSB Industries has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $27.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in LSB Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 283.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000.
LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.
