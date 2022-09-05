StockNews.com Lowers LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on LSB Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

LSB Industries Trading Up 7.4 %

LSB Industries stock opened at $16.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.62. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.77. LSB Industries has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $27.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at LSB Industries

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LSB Industries

In related news, major shareholder Sbt Investors Llc sold 6,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $83,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,053,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,417,863.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in LSB Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 283.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000.

LSB Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

Further Reading

