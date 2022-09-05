StockNews.com Lowers Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PGC stock opened at $33.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $607.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.33. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52 week low of $27.71 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.04%.

In related news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $126,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,738.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,225,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,572,000 after acquiring an additional 13,194 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 967,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,265,000 after acquiring an additional 28,899 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 797,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,727,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 592,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,599,000 after purchasing an additional 13,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 456,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,863,000 after buying an additional 10,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

