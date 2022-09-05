StockNews.com Lowers Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Stock Yards Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $65.60 on Thursday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1 year low of $50.83 and a 1 year high of $72.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.48.

Stock Yards Bancorp Increases Dividend

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 14.46%. Analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Philip Poindexter sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $190,500.42. Following the sale, the president now owns 41,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,747.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Philip Poindexter sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $190,500.42. Following the sale, the president now owns 41,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,747.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Rehm sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $29,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,685.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,122 shares of company stock valued at $878,957 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stock Yards Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBT. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1,083.7% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 145,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,263,000 after acquiring an additional 132,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 539,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,435,000 after acquiring an additional 61,701 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 10.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 642,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,014,000 after acquiring an additional 59,436 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 235.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 46,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,760,000 after acquiring an additional 44,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

