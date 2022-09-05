StockNews.com Upgrades VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:EGY opened at $4.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.80 million, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.58. VAALCO Energy has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $8.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 5,581.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in VAALCO Energy by 1,021.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 201.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,688 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 13,161 shares during the last quarter. 59.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

