StockNews.com Upgrades VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.
VAALCO Energy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:EGY opened at $4.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.80 million, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.58. VAALCO Energy has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $8.77.
VAALCO Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.33%.
Institutional Trading of VAALCO Energy
About VAALCO Energy
VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.
See Also
