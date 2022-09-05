Strategic Vision Investment Ltd Has $818,000 Holdings in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Strategic Vision Investment Ltd reduced its position in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,596 shares during the quarter. Stem accounts for approximately 1.7% of Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s holdings in Stem were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STEM. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stem by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,153,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,489 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Stem by 424.0% during the 4th quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,082,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,534,000 after purchasing an additional 875,871 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Stem during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,580,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stem by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,944,000 after buying an additional 631,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Stem by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,066,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,224,000 after buying an additional 495,865 shares in the last quarter. 52.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stem alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STEM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stem from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stem Price Performance

In related news, Director David S. Buzby sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $1,039,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 608,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,441,107.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director David S. Buzby sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $1,039,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 608,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,441,107.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Larsh Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $327,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 142,168 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,711.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 560,042 shares of company stock valued at $8,444,933. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STEM traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,028,643. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Stem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 2.33.

Stem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.