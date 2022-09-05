Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Cohen Lawrence B

Cohen Lawrence B raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,670 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises approximately 2.3% of Cohen Lawrence B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,729,638,000 after buying an additional 402,204 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,900,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,647,673,000 after buying an additional 140,504 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP grew its position in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,252,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,939,514,000 after buying an additional 237,196 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,227,951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,393,901,000 after buying an additional 107,400 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,299,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $882,016,000 after buying an additional 160,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.00.

Stryker Stock Down 1.4 %

SYK traded down $2.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $203.76. 32,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,622. The stock has a market cap of $77.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

