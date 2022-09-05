SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 670.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,410 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,104 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.13% of SVB Financial Group worth $44,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIVB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $346,160,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3,527,342.9% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 246,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,140,000 after buying an additional 246,914 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,966,216,000 after buying an additional 154,048 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,556.2% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 151,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,981,000 after buying an additional 142,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 150,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,255,000 after buying an additional 102,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of SVB Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $540.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $789.00 to $638.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.73.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total value of $242,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group stock traded down $6.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $395.10. 21,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,222. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $416.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $478.58. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $355.37 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.72.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.4 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

