Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 3,223 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,816 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $20,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $368.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $172.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.05. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

