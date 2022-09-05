Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,670 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $22,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.28.
Shares of COST traded down $10.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $519.11. The company had a trading volume of 77,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,010. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $521.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $519.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.
