Synovus Financial Corp Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,642,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,643 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Synovus Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $126,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.67. 1,183,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,761,369. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day moving average of $44.35. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.