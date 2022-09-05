Synovus Financial Corp Has $32.86 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,519 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.17% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $32,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGK. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 81,372.1% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,690,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686,156 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,704 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 923.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,605,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,616 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $86,772,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,759,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $50.16. 788,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,341,165. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $49.75 and a twelve month high of $70.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.47.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.