Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 23,103 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 0.7% of Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $66,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.95.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

Home Depot Price Performance

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $1.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $291.90. The company had a trading volume of 124,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,402,085. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $298.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $298.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.46.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

