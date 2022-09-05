Synovus Financial Corp Sells 10,994 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,658 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,994 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $30,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $31.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,888,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,207,367. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $31.06 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $128.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. TheStreet lowered shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.