Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $182.30

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 182.30 ($2.20) and last traded at GBX 182.30 ($2.20), with a volume of 1995840 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 189.90 ($2.29).

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYNT shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 323 ($3.90) price target on shares of Synthomer in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Synthomer from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 275 ($3.32) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 430 ($5.20) to GBX 350 ($4.23) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synthomer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 445.50 ($5.38).

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 218.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 267.17. The company has a market capitalization of £851.95 million and a PE ratio of 968.42.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Synthomer’s payout ratio is currently 157.89%.

In related news, insider Roberto Gualdoni bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £42,800 ($51,715.80). In other Synthomer news, insider Michael Willome acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.28) per share, for a total transaction of £132,300 ($159,859.84). Also, insider Roberto Gualdoni acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £42,800 ($51,715.80). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 92,000 shares of company stock worth $17,896,000.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

