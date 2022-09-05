Syscoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.62 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000734 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Syscoin has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $95.95 million and $4.62 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00025970 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.35 or 0.00304112 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001198 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000943 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 659,146,247 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars.

