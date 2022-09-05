Tadpole Finance (TAD) Hits Market Cap of $1.01 Million

Tadpole Finance (TAD) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Tadpole Finance has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1.77 or 0.00008939 BTC on exchanges. Tadpole Finance has a market cap of $1.01 million and $880.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00030688 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00042537 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00083313 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000090 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About Tadpole Finance

Tadpole Finance (CRYPTO:TAD) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 999,960 coins and its circulating supply is 570,212 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance. Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b. Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tadpole Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tadpole Finance is a decentralized finance services for saving and lending. An algorithmic money market protocol that aims to create a more open lending market, where users can make deposits and loans with any ERC-20 tokens on the Ethereum network.Anyone can register any ERC-20 token with Tadpole into the lending protocol. Once a token is registered on the market, people can send some deposits into the protocol to earn interest or borrow the token by placing certain collateral and paying some interest.Telegram | Medium | GithubDocs”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tadpole Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tadpole Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

