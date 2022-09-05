Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives $168.32 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.32.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $229.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $118.63 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.89. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $195.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($1.60). Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Take-Two Interactive Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

Featured Stories

