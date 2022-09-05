Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE TARO opened at $32.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.46. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $70.80.

Institutional Trading of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $156.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.90 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 15.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.7% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 55,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Rating)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

Featured Stories

