TCG Advisory Services LLC Acquires 277 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Honeywell International by 315.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 412,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $86,062,000 after acquiring an additional 313,297 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in Honeywell International by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 180,315 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Honeywell International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 104,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 12,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its position in Honeywell International by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 3,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of HON stock traded down $3.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $186.89. 166,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,171,478. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.35 and a 12-month high of $231.00. The stock has a market cap of $125.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.48%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on HON. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.08.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

