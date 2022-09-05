TCG Advisory Services LLC Has $1.51 Million Position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

TCG Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,152 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.11% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUG. HAP Trading LLC increased its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 69.0% in the first quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 116,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 23,842 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 105.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 39,452 shares during the period.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BUG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.74. 2,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,836. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $35.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.90.

