TCG Advisory Services LLC Has $3.58 Million Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

TCG Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,047 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of TCG Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. TCG Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.75. The company had a trading volume of 19,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,093. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.46. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $26.50.

